If You Want A Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, You Need To Order It Right Now

All good things must come to an end, and that remains true with the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. The little American sports sedan is loved by enthusiasts across the country for its wonderful chassis, twin-turbocharged V6 engine and six-speed manual transmission, and now it's about to become a thing of the past — you've only got a few days left to order one before the books close for good. We're sorry to be bringing you this information so late in the game, but order books close on April 20, 2026, so you'd better get cracking. Better late than never, we say.

It's not just the Blackwing, either. The entire CT4 lineup, including the regular CT4-V, is about to kick the bucket, according to GM Authority. After April 20, customers will only be able to buy whatever CT4s are available in dealer stock. Soon after the books close, production of the CT4 will end at GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant, with the last sedan rolling off the line on June 25. Last year, we reported that both the CT4 and CT5 were going the way of the dodo bird in mid-2026, and the CT5 would get a gas-powered replacement. However, it's very much the end of the line for the smaller and less-popular CT4.

That CT5 replacement is expected to arrive sometime in 2027 or 2028, so, until then, the ultra-low-production Celestiq will have to carry the flame as the only Cadillac sedan in the company's stable. Hopefully, when the CT5 comes back around, it'll stick with some sort of V8 propulsion under the hood. Of course, that's assuming there's a world for it to be introduced to in 2028, which, judging by the state of things right now, isn't exactly guaranteed.