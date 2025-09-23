Volvo EX90 Upgraded With 800-Volt Architecture And New Computer Just A Year After It Launched
Despite the fact that the 2025 Volvo EX90 went on sale just a year ago, the electric crossover is already getting a major overhaul. That's a good sign, right? I'm sure owners of 2025 EX90s will be glad to know that 2026 EX90 buyers will get Volvo's new 800-volt architecture that'll allow the car to charge faster, and they'll be treated to a new core computer that'll give them new and improved safety and driver support features.
Something that will help those 2025 EX90 owners sleep at night is the fact that they will be able to get the new computer fitted to their cars with a simple scheduled visit to a Volvo workshop. The automaker says the upgrade to a dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin-based core computer gives the EX90 500 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) of computing power, and while I'm not a computer geek, that sounds very impressive. Sadly, it's literally impossible to add the 800-volt architecture to existing 400-volt EX90s, but a new fancy computer is better than nothing.
Among other things, the new computer includes connected safety alerts for slippery roads, hazards ahead and accidents ahead. It also has a new functionality called Emergency Stop Assist that is designed to bring the car to a controlled stop if the driver doesn't respond to attention or hands-off warnings. Those Swedes and their safety — few do it better.
More volts, more fun
While a new computer is nice, the switch from a 400-volt to 800-volt architecture is an even bigger deal. It means the EX90 will be able to charge even faster than before. The 2025 EX90 can DC fast-charge at up to 250 kW, enough to go from a 10-to-80% charge in 30 minutes and add up to 111 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Now, Volvo says it can DC fast-charge at 350 kW, adding about 155 miles of range in that same 10-minute time period. However, Volvo doesn't mention if this is on the WLTP cycle or not. Oddly, the 2026 EX90 keeps its CCS charger rather than going with the Tesla-style NACS charger that is sweeping the industry, though a Volvo spokesperson tells us that it will come with an adapter as standard.
The new architecture also gives the EX90 more power and faster acceleration, though it doesn't quote exact figures. Some of that added performance will be aided by the fact the battery pack and electric motors are lighter, thanks to a reduction in materials usage, according to Volvo. Currently, the entry-level Twin Motor EX90 has 402 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, and the Twin Motor Performance gets a very stout 510 hp and 671 lb-ft. That's enough to push the big bruiser from 0-60 mph in just 4.7 seconds.
Just to add a little bit of extra flair, the EX90 now comes with an electrochromic roof that lets you control the transparency of your panoramic moonroof through the simple push of a button. These sorts of systems are becoming more and more popular, but it's still always cool to see.
Disastrous software aside, the Volvo EX90 has a lot going for it. If this new computer and upgraded architecture can help right some of the wrongs of the 2025 EX90, then there's still hope for it yet.