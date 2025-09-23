Volvo EX90 Upgraded With 800-Volt Architecture And New Computer Just A Year After It Launched

While a new computer is nice, the switch from a 400-volt to 800-volt architecture is an even bigger deal. It means the EX90 will be able to charge even faster than before. The 2025 EX90 can DC fast-charge at up to 250 kW, enough to go from a 10-to-80% charge in 30 minutes and add up to 111 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Now, Volvo says it can DC fast-charge at 350 kW, adding about 155 miles of range in that same 10-minute time period. However, Volvo doesn't mention if this is on the WLTP cycle or not. Oddly, the 2026 EX90 keeps its CCS charger rather than going with the Tesla-style NACS charger that is sweeping the industry, though a Volvo spokesperson tells us that it will come with an adapter as standard.

The new architecture also gives the EX90 more power and faster acceleration, though it doesn't quote exact figures. Some of that added performance will be aided by the fact the battery pack and electric motors are lighter, thanks to a reduction in materials usage, according to Volvo. Currently, the entry-level Twin Motor EX90 has 402 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, and the Twin Motor Performance gets a very stout 510 hp and 671 lb-ft. That's enough to push the big bruiser from 0-60 mph in just 4.7 seconds.

Just to add a little bit of extra flair, the EX90 now comes with an electrochromic roof that lets you control the transparency of your panoramic moonroof through the simple push of a button. These sorts of systems are becoming more and more popular, but it's still always cool to see.

Disastrous software aside, the Volvo EX90 has a lot going for it. If this new computer and upgraded architecture can help right some of the wrongs of the 2025 EX90, then there's still hope for it yet.