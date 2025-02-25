These Are The Most Forgettable Cars

The Chevy Equinox. My wife and I joke whenever we see one that to buy that car you need to be entirely, almost violently devoid of any sort of personality. Like you plopped down a blank piece of paper where your personality should go and then redacted all of the blank lines to avoid ever spilling something there and getting a personality by accident. Like, ironing your socks and licking stamps are living on the edge for Equinox owners. They stare at white walls for fun. The next time you see one in the wild just look at the driver. See what I mean? Zero personality.

I wouldn't say the Equinox is that boring. The recent redesign is probably the best the crossover has ever looked. It is yet another crossover though, and while the styling looks good, it almost looks like as if designers just copy and pasted the design of the larger Traverse onto a smaller SUV.

Submitted by: Matt T.

