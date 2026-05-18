Volvo CEO Says 'Generational Shift' Could Bring On The Return Of Wagons

It's the crossover's world, and we're just living in it. Or at least that's the case with most automakers, but that's never really been how they operate at Volvo. The Swedish automaker currently sells its fair share of crossovers (six, including the brand-new EX60), but it has a long and storied history of building wagons as well. It's one of just five automakers that currently sells a wagon in the United States, and since the V60 Cross Country isn't exactly a spring chicken, it isn't inconceivable that wagons could leave the lineup completely one day. Hell, sedans bent the knee to Volvo's nearly all-crossover lineup, so why not wagons next?

Well, fear not, dear reader, because Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson thinks there's absolutely a future for wagons here in the U.S., saying the market has possibly gone "a bit too far into a single SUV market." I know that virtually no one reading this is going to buy one of them new, but, as a wagon-enjoyer myself, it's still very nice to hear.

"I don't think 10 years from now, we will only have SUVs from Volvo," Samuelsson told a group of journalists during a roundtable.

Later on in the interview, the two-time CEO actually said Volvo wouldn't just have SUVs even five years from now. Since I don't have much hope for the grand comeback of the sedan, and there's no indication a Volvo minivan is on the horizon in the U.S., a wagon seems to be the logical conclusion.