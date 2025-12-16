Porsche Is Developing Even More Gas Versions Of The Next-Gen 718 Boxster/Cayman That Was Supposed To Be EV-Only

Back in 2022, Porsche announced that the next generation of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman would go electric-only. We weren't entirely sure how well that would go at the time, but hey, it was Porsche. If anyone could figure out how to make an electric sports car drive well, that would be the automaker to do it. As with so many plans made before Trump got reelected, though, it sounds like that one's gone out the window, too. According to Autocar, while the electric 718 is still coming, Porsche plans to offer several gas versions, too.

If that sounds like news you've already heard before, that's because a couple of months ago, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told investors that the top performance versions of the upcoming 718 would get gas engines. On a certain level, that made sense, since those buyers are more likely to value a low curb weight and the sound of an actual exhaust. Even if it made those cars more expensive and slower in a straight line, they probably have the disposable income to pay for it. Plus, keeping the GT4 and GT4 RS buyers happy makes Porsche a lot of money, while also making sure they remain loyal to the brand.