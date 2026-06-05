Volkswagen Hints At Bringing The Regular Golf Back To The U.S. With The Help Of Mexican Production

If you're a fan of the Volkswagen Golf but feel the GTI and R are just a bit too sporty and expensive for your liking, there's some potentially great news on the horizon. Because the automaker is slated to move Golf production from Germany to Mexico in 2027, there's a real chance we could see a wider array of Golf variants make their grand return to our shoresm, and what a delightful sight that would be.

The entry-level Golf has been dead in the U.S. since the end of the 2021 model year, and the SportWagen and Alltrack haven't been here since 2019, so it goes without saying that we could all use a bit more Golf in our lives. Since VW planning to move production to Puebla, Mexico, in 2027 as part of a December 2027 labor agreement between the automaker and German union, it opens the door for a return.

Obviously, nothing is set in stone, but VW Group of America CEO Kjell Gruner told Automotive News that building the compact hatchback in North America opens up "opportunities for other Golf Variants." I like the sound of that.

There's still no word on what sort of variants would come to the U.S. if this actually were to happen. While it would be neat, I'd be shocked if we got a full lineup of Golf, Golf Sportwagen, Golf Alltrack and hell, even the GTI and R Sportwagen.