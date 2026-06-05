Volkswagen Hints At Bringing The Regular Golf Back To The U.S. With The Help Of Mexican Production
If you're a fan of the Volkswagen Golf but feel the GTI and R are just a bit too sporty and expensive for your liking, there's some potentially great news on the horizon. Because the automaker is slated to move Golf production from Germany to Mexico in 2027, there's a real chance we could see a wider array of Golf variants make their grand return to our shoresm, and what a delightful sight that would be.
The entry-level Golf has been dead in the U.S. since the end of the 2021 model year, and the SportWagen and Alltrack haven't been here since 2019, so it goes without saying that we could all use a bit more Golf in our lives. Since VW planning to move production to Puebla, Mexico, in 2027 as part of a December 2027 labor agreement between the automaker and German union, it opens the door for a return.
Obviously, nothing is set in stone, but VW Group of America CEO Kjell Gruner told Automotive News that building the compact hatchback in North America opens up "opportunities for other Golf Variants." I like the sound of that.
There's still no word on what sort of variants would come to the U.S. if this actually were to happen. While it would be neat, I'd be shocked if we got a full lineup of Golf, Golf Sportwagen, Golf Alltrack and hell, even the GTI and R Sportwagen.
Lots of questions around tariffs
Grunner did add one very important caveat, though: U.S. tariffs will play a crucial role in deciding what additional Golf models are sold here. It remains to be seen how those will play out next year, considering they'll probably change about 50 times between now and then. From AutoNews:
"The question then is: What's the tariff from Mexico to the U.S.? A 25 percent tariff for an entry version of the Golf would turn out to be difficult," Gruner said, referring to current levies on Mexico that have become a thorn in VW's side.
Gruner said lowering tariffs on Mexico-built light vehicles to at least the 15 percent rate that countries such as South Korea, Japan and the EU face would help VW and the auto industry tremendously.
As cars get more and more expensive, there's no doubt that Volkswagen could use another cheap model in its American lineup. Currently, its two lowest-cost offerings in the U.S. are the Mexican-built Jetta sedan and Taos compact crossover, which start at $25,270 and $27,975, including destination, respectively.
A third cheap option would definitely be welcome from the People Car — especially if it were an iconic nameplate like the Golf. Right now, the only ways to get a VW hatchback are by shelling out $36,320 for the Golf GTI or a whopping $50,730 for the Golf R.
I do wonder if German Golf buyers are willing to accept a Mexican-built Golf. I'm sure most will, but it'll probably rub a few people the wrong way. Oh well. Their loss could be our gain.