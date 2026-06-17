2027 Porsche Taycan Gets Simulated Shifts Because The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Was So Impressive
In August 2024 we published a blog titled "Porsche Won't Copy Hyundai Ioniq 5 N's Fake Shifts," with the subheading read, "we'll see how long it takes the German automaker to change its mind." In totally unrelated news, on Tuesday Porsche announced updated to its brilliant all-electric Taycan for the 2027 model year, chief among them being that it will be the first electric Porsche to showcase the brand's new E-Shift virtual gear changes, as well as "a more emotive Porsche Electric Sport Sound."
It also gains a passenger-side NACS DC fast-charging port in addition to the driver's side J1772 AC slow-charge port, replacing the CCS fast-charge port (buyers receive a CCS adapter for the new NACS one). Taycan Turbo GTs equipped with the bonkers Weissach Package, however, do not receive the NACS DC fast-charging port. The 105-kWh Performance Battery Plus is now standard across all Taycans, and they receive a new infotainment software with AI voice control. There are no styling changes for 2027, but Porsche says there are 16 more Paint to Sample colors, for a total of 153.
The Ioniq 5 N is so good it changed Porsche's mind about fake shifts
Back to those simulated shifts that Porsche previously said it wouldn't do but is doing now. After Porsche initially said it wouldn't do fake shifts, the automaker was spotted testing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in Germany. Then in November of last year, Drive.com.au interviewed Frank Moser, vice president of the Porsche 718 and 911 model lines, about the upcoming 718 EV. Said the outlet: "When asked if Porsche had taken learnings from the Ioniq 5 N's virtual sounds and gear changes, Moser said 'this is the way,' but stressed drivers should be able to turn it on or off. 'The customer could decide if he wants to drive in complete silent mode, or he wants to be part of the game, feeling the virtual sounds of a flat six and the virtual gear shifts. That would be the direction for the future.'"
Porsche says the new E-Shift system will be optional on all Taycan models, except for the Turbo GT on which it's standard. Activated by an additional knob with a button on the steering wheel, E-Shift allow drivers to "shift" through eight simulated gears via a set of steering wheel-mounted paddles. And yes, you can just turn it off if you want. Says Porsche about the system:
When activated, the system features two modes, automatic and manual. In manual mode, drivers can switch between a total of eight simulated gears using paddles on the GT Sport steering wheel. The gear changes are modeled to feel authentic with noticeable gear shift feel, gear-specific drag torque – comparable to the engine braking behavior of a combustion-engined car – and a virtual rev limiter. At the same time, the interior and exterior sound of the Porsche Electric Sport Sound adapts to the respective driving situation depending on the load and wheel speed. The sound tuning varies across the various Taycan derivatives. The system is supplemented by a virtual rev counter and a gear indicator with shift light in the instrument cluster.
The Taycan continues on with its actual rear axle-mounted two-speed transmission, though it cannot be shifted by the driver. We expect the Macan EV and Cayenne EV will also get the E-Shift option with their next model-year updates; it should be especially good in the Cayenne, which already has simulated V8 noises.
New tech, new paint, and new, higher pricing
Porsche is bringing its Porsche Digital Interaction (Porsche DI) that runs on the Macan Electric and Cayenne Electric to the Taycan for 2027, with up response times that are up to five times faster, smoother menu navigation, and overall improved performance. Porsche DI now offers configurable widgets, a color-matched 3D vehicle model, more apps, an improved Voice Pilot AI assistant, and expanded Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. Over-the-air updates are now available for the infotainment system.
All Taycan trims get the 105 kWh battery pack as standard now, which has a maximum charge rating of 320 kW on compatible 800-volt DC fast charging stations. There's also a new battery state-of-health display, and an updated wireless phone charger that now supports magnetic ring technology and enables charging power up to 25 watts, which means phones charge about 1.5 times faster than before.
Updated 2027 Porsche Taycans are available to order now, with deliveries expected to begin in the fall. Some of those new paint colors include revived classics like Shark Blue and Python Green, and totally new colors like Loretta Purple and Rose Red. The cheapest rear-wheel-drive 2027 Taycan starts at $114,250 including destination, an increase of $6,100 over the 2026 Taycan but only $10 more than a base 2026 Taycan with the bigger battery upgrade. Prices for the other trims weren't given to us under embargo, but as you're reading this the car is probably live on Porsche's configurator.