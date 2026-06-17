2027 Porsche Taycan Gets Simulated Shifts Because The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Was So Impressive

Back to those simulated shifts that Porsche previously said it wouldn't do but is doing now. After Porsche initially said it wouldn't do fake shifts, the automaker was spotted testing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in Germany. Then in November of last year, Drive.com.au interviewed Frank Moser, vice president of the Porsche 718 and 911 model lines, about the upcoming 718 EV. Said the outlet: "When asked if Porsche had taken learnings from the Ioniq 5 N's virtual sounds and gear changes, Moser said 'this is the way,' but stressed drivers should be able to turn it on or off. 'The customer could decide if he wants to drive in complete silent mode, or he wants to be part of the game, feeling the virtual sounds of a flat six and the virtual gear shifts. That would be the direction for the future.'"

Porsche

Porsche says the new E-Shift system will be optional on all Taycan models, except for the Turbo GT on which it's standard. Activated by an additional knob with a button on the steering wheel, E-Shift allow drivers to "shift" through eight simulated gears via a set of steering wheel-mounted paddles. And yes, you can just turn it off if you want. Says Porsche about the system:

When activated, the system features two modes, automatic and manual. In manual mode, drivers can switch between a total of eight simulated gears using paddles on the GT Sport steering wheel. The gear changes are modeled to feel authentic with noticeable gear shift feel, gear-specific drag torque – comparable to the engine braking behavior of a combustion-engined car – and a virtual rev limiter. At the same time, the interior and exterior sound of the Porsche Electric Sport Sound adapts to the respective driving situation depending on the load and wheel speed. The sound tuning varies across the various Taycan derivatives. The system is supplemented by a virtual rev counter and a gear indicator with shift light in the instrument cluster.

The Taycan continues on with its actual rear axle-mounted two-speed transmission, though it cannot be shifted by the driver. We expect the Macan EV and Cayenne EV will also get the E-Shift option with their next model-year updates; it should be especially good in the Cayenne, which already has simulated V8 noises.