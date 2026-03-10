Back From The Supposed Dead: Electric Porsche Cayman And Boxster Are Apparently Still Coming

Schmollinger tells Car Sales that the program is on track and that he's even driven a prototype of the 718 on track, saying it's "actually amazing." I'm sure it'll be quite good, but he may also be a bit biased in this regard. Here's what else he said to the outlet:

"So I had the chance to drive it on a race track and it was just amazing. A Boxster type of car should give you the weight distribution, a very go karty feeling and it provides that." "And with the electric engine, of course, it gives you even more dynamic driving.

There are still plenty of things we don't know about the cars, especially when it comes to performance figures and launch specifics. Apparently, there's now even some mild doubt about the cars' combustion engine future. When asked about whether or not they'd still be offered with gas motors, Schmollinger apparently kept quiet, telling Car Sales that it's "very early" to speculate. He did admit that the door was still very much open to both gas and plug-in hybrid power — something we reported on in the past.

"Headquarters is basically constantly evaluating where the opportunities are. Every six months they look into what can we do and what do we not want to do," Schmollinger told Car Sales. "So there is opportunity out there."