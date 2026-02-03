Electric Porsche Boxster And Cayman Could Be Dead Before They Ever Got The Chance To Live

In a win for "purists" but a loss for people who like cool cars, Porsche is apparently considering throwing in the towel on the electric Boxster and Cayman in an effort to cut costs that have ballooned during a lengthy and troubled development process. It's a damn shame, because, if the Taycan and Macan EVs were anything to go off, the electric version of the little sports cars were certainly going to be a thrill.

Porsche is reportedly facing budget constraints because of slumping sales in China as well as the high cost of reversing some of its EV strategy. Discussions as whether or not to add a plug-in hybrid variant to the lineup have only made the issue more complicated, unnamed sources say. A drivetrain like that would require different underpinnings, and it would delay the project by several years — putting Porsche at risk of introducing already-outdated technology when it finally arrives. What a mess. From Bloomberg:

While scrapping the line is one option Leiters is considering, he hasn't made a final decision, the people said. The CEO, in the job since Jan. 1 after taking over from Oliver Blume, is under pressure to balance the spending constraints with concerns over underused factories due to lower-than-expected demand for Porsche's EVs. [...] The issues with the 718 line are part of a broader set of problems Leiters inherited following Porsche's ailing EV push. The company is pivoting back to combustion-engine and hybrid models after cutting its guidance four times last year, a slump that also hit parent Volkswagen AG. Porsche has warned that the EV course correction would slash operating profit by as much as €1.8 billion in 2025. In addition, the automaker is grappling with import tariffs in the US, its biggest single market.

Gas-powered 718 sales ended in most markets in 2024, mostly because of emsision. However, because we live in the land of the free, Porsche sold the Boxster and Cayman in the U.S. through the end of 2025, but that's over now, and so is the car. It's a shame too, because in 2024 — the cars' last full year of production — sales rose 15% to 23,670.

I'm sure whatever car Porsche brings to replace the 718 will be excellent, but I can't say I won't be disappointed if the long-awaited electric variant isn't at least part of the equation.