12 The World's Most Prestigious Motorsport Events Every Gearhead Should Know About

Auto racing is an inherently glamorous undertaking. It takes money and engineering prowess to build the cars, and it takes almost insane bravado to drive them. Even with the roll cages, fireproof suits, and real-time safety tech in the digital age of scrutineering, a mistake can easily turn fatal. Racing offers higher stakes than almost any other sport, and that gives it a mystique that transfers to some of the most legendary tracks and off-road courses in motorsports.

As our list below will show, racing prestige comes in many forms. Sometimes, the sheer age and history of a race make it venerable. Incredible performances by legendary drivers can impart an air of greatness. A dramatic or exotic location can create a glamorous atmosphere. Rivalries between automakers can play out on the asphalt. The difficulty of a course can make its winners famous. Then, add the sheer drama inherent to this dangerous sport — some of the worst crashes in motorsports history have occurred during some of the most famous races.

There isn't really room in this article to do justice to the sport, as we could easily list 50 motorsports events. The toughest Formula 1 tracks alone could make up a list of prestigious races. But we've narrowed it down to a dozen because, well, this is the internet. Feel free to add more to the comments, as we're sure you will!