These Are The Only Highways In The World With No Speed Limit

The Autobahn is the national highway system that crisscrosses through the country of Germany. However, it isn't a free-for-all across the entire stretch — there are places where limits are imposed. But the highlight for those with a need for speed has to be the bit between Berlin and Hamburg, which covers 93 miles and is the longest unrestricted section you can find. With no bureaucrats getting in the way, just how fast do things get on the Autobahn? According to CNBC, sections of Germany's highways have seen drivers surpass 250 mph. Given this much freedom, we wanted your picks for the best Autobahn cruisers. While some of your choices like the Aston Martin V12 Vanquish make sense, others were puzzling, to say the least. So, why doesn't the Autobahn have speed limits in certain places?

In order to understand why Germany's highway system is set up like this, a quick dive into the country's history is necessary. When construction of the Autobahn really began to kick off, it was a propaganda project of the Nazi Party, which did implement speed limits at the time. However, following World War II, the landscape of Europe changed. Germany was divided up into zones, with an eastern portion controlled by the Soviet Union, and the western side occupied by Great Britain, France, and the U.S. Wanting to further distance itself from the communists in the East, West Germany removed speed limits across the region in 1952. While initially all limits were lifted, the lack of speed restrictions in cities became problematic, and the limits were reinstated. Fortunately, the Autobahn (or at least parts of it) was left alone.