How Does Driving At High Elevation Affect Your Engine Power? Here's What You Should Know

Think back to science class in school. You were taught that the Earth is a gigantic sphere with a thin layer of atmosphere over it. Despite what Flat Earthers claim, the air we breathe does not need a container, for gravity itself is the container. (If you need reminding we live on a globe, watch livestreams of the Earth from the ISS and witness the curve.)

Despite the edge of space having a name (the Kármán line), there isn't a hard, defined delineation between "air" and "no air", but more a general area around 50 to 62 miles up where air density is so low, aircraft can't stay aloft. Air pressure drops the farther from Earth's surface we travel, and while the pressure at sea level is 14.7 pounds per square inch, it's only about 60% of that on top of Pikes Peak in Colorado.

Cars need air just like people do, but the symptoms of altitude sickness present differently between you and your Honda. While you'll get dizzy, nauseous, and weak, your car will just get weak. The general rule is that every 1,000 feet you climb, your car loses 3% of its horsepower. A 300 hp 1995 Mustang Cobra R at sea level, for instance, will only make 210 hp at 10,000 feet. If you're going to drive at high altitudes for any length of time, owners of older carbureted cars (or new carburated cars for you fans of Cobra and 356 replicas) will have to rejet your carbs, among other modifications, to compensate for vaccum pressure drops.