How F1 Drivers Actually Earn Their License To Race

Just when you think it's all math and meritocracy, the FIA likes to sprinkle in some mystery spice. While the 40-point rule is the gold standard, there are workarounds. Drivers can boost their Super Licence points by keeping it clean all season, winning the FIA Formula Regional World Cup, or logging trouble-free Friday practice laps during F1 weekends; up to 10 bonus points total if they tick all the right boxes.

Then there are the exceptions for prodigies. Remember when Max Verstappen debuted at 17? That loophole has been technically closed, but even now, under special dispensation, drivers like Andrea Kimi Antonelli can get the nod at 17 if the FIA sees enough maturity and experience to make an exception, and if the stars align. The logic is fuzzy, but if you're freakishly talented and backed by a top team, the door might open early.

Getting an F1 Super Licence is also about the cash. Drivers reportedly shell out a flat $12,800 fee, plus $1,280 for every point they score in the championship. Oh, and it's not a one-and-done deal. The licence needs renewing every year, and newbies get a 12-month probation period where the FIA can yank it away if they don't keep things clean. A rookie without a full Super License can, however, participate in a race with a flashing green light instead of the usual flashing red at the back of their car.

Ultimately, the Super Licence isn't about keeping slowpokes out of the paddock. It's about managing risks, maintaining standards, and making sure that when 20 cars dive into Turn 1 at the Monaco Grand Prix, every driver belongs there, making their way to Turn 2, and not turning the grid into an expensive pile of carbon fiber.