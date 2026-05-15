These Are The Race Tracks Our Readers Most Want To Drive
If you're reading this, there's a good chance you're into car racing, or at least into the idea of driving on race tracks sans competition. Sure, driving on a fantastic public road is great, but there's nothing like getting to really push a car on track. With that in mind, after getting to do a few dozen laps of Laguna Seca in a Porsche 911 Carrera S, earlier this week I asked our readers to share which race tracks they want to drive the most.
While there were some obvious answers, like the Nürburgring and Spa, there was a lot of great variety in the answers here. Some people picked local-to-them tracks they just haven't driven yet, while others picked far-away courses they've only driven in video games or watched on TV, and there were even a few tracks mentioned that I never heard of before. Without further ado, I've rounded up some of my favorite answers:
Nürburgring
You mean besides the Nurburgring? Because let's be honest...
Oh, easy one. Nürburgring. Its that little airborne part that gets me every time.
It's obviously the Nürburgring. Anything else is second place.
Captain Obvious here,Nurburgring is attached to the bucket list. I don't HAVE to go but it would be ideal.
Submitted by: David Flores, Lucky 13, 05Train, Marcus C
It's no surprise this was a popular answer.
Lime Rock Park
Lime Rock! Looks beautiful on Forza. I've already ridden Barber Motorsports park. Hands down the most beautiful track I've ever ridden. There are massive art pieces set beside the track outside of the run off so it's even scenic from the course. And it's a spectacular circuit! 10/10 will ride again.
Submitted by: eric bickett,
I've been to Lime Rock but never driven it, definitely need to change that soon.
Laguna Seca
I have always wanted to try my luck on the laguna seca corkscrew. It's launched me to oblivion on countless video game laps and apparently feels like nothing else at speed
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
It really does feel totally unique.
Talladega
Maybe a lap around Talladega?
I toured it once and the banking was steep. The tour van driver wasn't allowed to take us around the track due to the steep banking.
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
I got to do a hot-lap ridealong of Daytona once, and the banking was so intense.
Spa
Spa. It's that simple. I love everything about it, and I hope it starts to rain halfway through so I can do it dry and wet.
I came to say Spa as well...although since we're wishing I want it to be dry and sunny the whole way through.
Spa. It will always be Spa. I want to scare myself up Eau Rouge and Radillon...Spa is the holy grail race track for me. The most beautiful race track in all the world.
This is my answer, too. I haven't run the Nurnburgring either, but that doesn't seem like it will be fun until you've done enough laps to sort-of memorize the course. Spa, on the other hand, is going to fun and memorable from the first out-lap.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe, Gene, Lorenzo "Ox" Thomas, Commentariat
Spa is extremely high on my list, too.
Road Atlanta
I used to race a game online called Sports Car GT and I fell in love with Road Atlanta. The final corner in particular was a white knuckle affair. I would have to race a 911 GT3 there IRL but I'd probably be in over my head as all I've raced on a track is my ecoboost Mustang on a 1.3 mile track in Canada.
Submitted by: Rob
I've done a ridealong at Road Atlanta, it was awesome.
Sonoma
Sonoma. I love the turn 3 and 3a left/right while cresting the hill on my Xbox. The full track, not the NASCAR truncated layout.
Submitted by: Scourge of Richland
Sonoma rules. I need to go back when it's not pouring rain.
Road America
Road America, because I grew up playing Forza Motorsport III and that final turn into the uphill straightaway is forever embedded into my brain. What a game.
Submitted by: JonRob 951
I also have put in so many hours at Road America in Forza.
Portimão
Portimão Circuit, in Portugal. Racetracks need elevation changes, and that one is a roller coaster.
Portimau in Portugal...on a 1,000 cc WorldSBK factory Ducati superbike or Moto2 racebike. I've been fortunate to have actually raced at Laguna Seca (fantastic!) and Sonoma Raceway; (too many times to count).
Submitted by: Steve65, NotLewisHamilton
I've heard Portimão is incredible.
COTA
COTA, so I can go ride roller coasters after I drive the track
Submitted by: Scott The Stagehand
That's a good reason.
Mount Panorama
I really want to drive Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst. Ive driven on it in almost every game I have that has it. I love the elevation changes and the small, tight corners into that massive straight. I love the track so much.
Submitted by: DiamondBiz
I'm dying to go to Bathurst.
Indianapolis
Since I've driven Road America in a race prepped 69 Mustang, I want to try something different. So my choice is – Indianapolis in a 1953 Kurtis Kraft 500B with the Offenhauser DOHC 4cyl.
Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone
Now that would be fun.
Rainbow Road
Rainbow Road
Submitted by: TheDuke
Now we're talking.