How The Digital Age Of Scrutineering Is Keeping Drivers Safer On Track

"Scrutineering" — that's a word most of us don't hear very often. It sounds like something your in-laws do to your medicine cabinet when you have them over for dinner. While that would technically apply to the dictionary definition of the word, its most common use today is in the world of auto racing. It refers to the stringent, thorough series of inspections racing associations perform on vehicles and drivers before, during, and sometimes after a race.

Scrutineering has been an essential part of racing for some time. It's a major way to reduce wrecks and injuries at races. It also helps to ensure that no one cheats by illegally modifying their vehicle. Inspections can be very thorough. At Le Mans, it takes two days to get through all of the cars, which is understandable, since a 24-hour race can be grueling on cars. Seat belts, fire extinguishers, and other safety gear are inspected. Tire pressure is checked, along with torque. The chassis is looked at for cracks and breaks.

But technology has kicked scrutineering up to a whole new level in recent years. The World Endurance Championship (WEC) uses onboard sensors and geofence tracking to monitor the cars live. Formula 1 scrutineers use lasers to measure car dimensions. NASCAR uses lasers, cameras, and optical imaging. These fancy doodads are mostly used to keep the cars in spec, but the onboard sensors go beyond that to keep the driver safe. Officials can now tell when certain systems are likely to fail and cause an accident. In some ways, scrutineers are the unsung heroes of racing.