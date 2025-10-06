How Audi Used Old Tech And New Thinking To Make Its Dakar Champion

For many in the motorsports world, seeing Audi leave Formula E at the end of 2021 was beyond bizarre. Winner of the first E-Prix in Beijing in 2014, and taking the constructor title in season four, it quickly became one of the biggest names in the young championship. But ultimately, the program achieved its goal of developing its electric performance brand, and wanted to move on to proving electric power's pace and reliability in one of the globe's most challenging races. The goal was set: to become the first manufacturer to take Dakar on electrons.

Fortunately for Audi, it already had the perfect parts for its challenger. At its heart, two Audi MGU05 engines were pulled from Formula E machines and placed on each axle, sending 383 horsepower to the beast's four wheels. That's phenomenal for instant torque and low-end performance, but Dakar's longer stages can stretch out to over 600 miles — beyond what the e-tron's 52 kWh battery could push to. The solution? Rip a gas-powered Audi TFSI engine out of a DTM-series race car and mate it to a generator, converting the gas to electricity. The RS Q e-tron was born.

When the battery got low, the TFSI would kick on and sit around 5,000 rpm to recharge it. This made for one of the weirdest soundtracks in the desert, with the droning straight four sounding almost like it had a continuously variable transmission. Most importantly, it kept the e-tron running and in contention for winning the world's toughest rallies.