The Mad Scientists At BMW Are Racing An M3 Wagon At The Nürburgring 24

The customer is always right. When BMW said it was going racing with the M3 Touring on April 1st of 2025, it was a joke, an impossibility, a marketing stunt, little more than a flight of fancy to get people thinking about BMW. But then BMW saw how successful that little joke was in getting people to think about BMW, and it decided to do the darned thing for realsies. For the incredible 24 Hours of Nürburgring this May, BMW M has developed a "BMW M3 Touring 24H" race car as one of its entries. Unlike its German compatriot, which never actually changed its name to Voltswagen, BMW has the gumption to actually follow through on its April Fool's gags if they get enough attention.

The BMW M3 Touring 24H will be fielded in the 24 Hour race by Schubert Motorsport, and driven by a quartet of BMW factory-supported racers: Germany's Jens Klingmann, Belgian driver Ugo de Wilde, and the two Americans, Connor De Phillippi, and Neil Verhagen. Because the car wasn't homologated in longroof form as an FIA GT3 racing car, the M3 Touring 24H will have to compete in the experimental SPX class, rather than the top-flight SP9 category for GT3-legal cars. Though it is still technically eligible for the overall victory.

Underneath this big back bodywork, the BMW M3 Touring 24H is essentially mechanically the same as the company's current two-door coupe BMW M4 GT3 Evo. Both will be motivated by a 590-ish-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine, transmitting power to the rear wheels through a 6-speed Xtrac sequential manual gearbox. The wagon version of the race car is about 7.9 inches longer than the two-door, and its wing sits an inch and a quarter higher. It's possible the higher wing in clean air could provide more downforce for the wagon, but that could also equate to more drag on the track's long Döttinger Höhe straight.