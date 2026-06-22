Relax, Poors: Ferrari Says It Won't Force You Into A Luce For Access To More Exclusive Models

Ferrari has had a long history of forcing its clients into its less desirable offerings if they want access to the good stuff like limited-run hypercars, but that won't be the case with the incredibly divisive Luce EV, according to Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera.

In a product presentation, Galliera cited a report by Bloomberg that buying the $640,000 Luce could become a requirement for access to more exclusive models in the same way buyers had to shell out for Californias they didn't really want to get access to the LaFerrari. He said applying that sort of pressure would be a "huge mistake" for Ferrari. From Reuters:

"We'd run the risk of creating negative ambassadors who would speak poorly of ​the Luce and, after a few months, resell it," Galliera was quoted ⁠as saying by a company spokesman. "This would destroy its residual market value, which is ​precisely what the luxury electric vehicle sector is suffering from today". Ferrari traditionally runs an allocation ​system – especially when it comes to qualifying for purchases of its limited-edition models – which favours established clients, namely multiple owners, as well as those who participate in factory events and retain cars for long ​periods. Galliera said Ferrari always told its dealers and customers that Luce had to be ​sold only to those "truly motivated to buy it". "Our message to the network was: make sure that anyone ‌who ⁠asks for this car truly wants it, and isn't buying it to please Ferrari because they're somehow looking for other types of benefits," he said. Most of Ferrari's customers normally own more than one Ferrari. In 2025, the company sold around 84% of its new ​cars to current Ferrari ​drivers and approximately ⁠56% to buyers who owned more than one Ferrari.

Following the Luce's reveal in May, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said the Italian automaker was getting "strong interest" in the car from both new and existing customers. However, it has been rather quiet since then when it comes to updates on the Luce's orders, saying it would only provide precise figures at the end of July. That's when it's set to release its second quarter results, and I'm sure that haters and supporters alike will be waiting with bated breath.