Ferrari CEO Insists There Is 'Strong Interest' In The Luce And People Exist Who Actually 'Want It'

Reception to Ferrari's first electric vehicle, the Luce, has been cold to say the least, but CEO Benedetto Vigna insists that what you're seeing and what you're hearing aren't actually happening. And, in actuality, there's "strong interest" in the $640,000 Jony Ive-designed Luce from both new and existing customers.

Vigna defended the car, which many (including us) have been deeply critical of, not because it's an EV, but because it's just downright weird looking and very un-Ferrari. The Italian automaker showed the new model to 1,600 customers earlier this week at its launch in Rome, and order books opened on Wednesday. The CEO promises that people are actually into this thing. From Reuters:

"There is strong interest, including from new clients," Vigna said ​during an automotive event in Modena, northern Italy. [...] "We've already received bank transfers, clients who were there want it," the ​CEO said, adding Ferrari would provide precise figures about orders in July, ​when releasing its second quarter results.

Sure, Jan.

Vigna said critics should see the car. He rebuffed suggestions the Luce was a copy ​of other EVs ​on the market, ⁠including Chinese ones. "If you see it and try it, you immediately understand it was not copied and it has ​nothing to share with other EVs you have seen ​and are ⁠produced by others, in terms of interiors, exterior and performance," he said.

Clearly, Vigna knows the sort of vibe the Luce is giving off, as he stressed that the four-door was an addition to Ferrari's lineup, and it wasn't going to replace anything it currently makes. I mean, God forbid. He also commented on the kooky-high price, saying it was a fair price to pay for innovation. But, I mean, is it? What exactly is innovative about the car? There are plenty of EVs that'll best it in terms of specs and performance that cost less than a third of what the Luce costs.

I suppose time will tell just how "strong" that interest really is.