2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid And PHEV Don't Innovate But Should Continue To Dominate

If you take pickup trucks out of the equation, the Toyota RAV4 is the best-selling car in the U.S., moving 475,192 units in 2024 and 358,134 through the third quarter of this year. Its closest competitor, the Honda CR-V, lags behind the RAV4 by tens of thousands of units, and the RAV4 absolutely crushes every other Toyota in sales, pickups included. Toyota says it sells the RAV4 in more than 180 countries — so almost all of them — and it's inarguably the company's most important model.

For 2026 the RAV4 enters its sixth generation, and while Toyota calls it "all-new" as automakers love to do, it isn't really. The new RAV4 rides on the same TNGA platform as the fifth-gen car, and its powertrains (now only either a hybrid or plug-in hybrid) are just evolutions as well, albeit with legit upgrades. And despite competitors like the CR-V, Kia Sportage and Mazda CX-50 having a few years' head start on Toyota, which should've come out swinging, the new RAV4's interior is just not nice enough, and it doesn't feel as refined overall as those other compact SUVs.

But the 2026 RAV4 looks awesome from the outside, has much-improved tech on the inside, and Toyota's hybrid powertrains continue to be some of the best on the market. Toyota offers more variety than ever now, too, with the return of the rugged Woodland model and a new GR Sport trim, the latter of which I'm covering in a separate review — it's genuinely fun and feels substantially different. Even though Toyota didn't take a lot of risks, and it might not become the class leader, the 2026 RAV4 is a definite improvement over its predecessor, and should retain its sales crown for years to come.

Full disclosure: Toyota flew me out to Phoenix and put me up in a casino resort for two days so I could sample almost every version of the new RAV4.