2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Is Genuinely Fun To Drive — And Hopefully A Trendsetter

All of that adds up to a legitimately fun time behind the wheel. The RAV4's PHEV powertrain is excellent; the electric motors are always being used for acceleration even when the internal combustion engine is running, so you get an EV-style torque punch when flooring it accompanied by the whizz of the motors. Instrumented tests of the outgoing RAV4 PHEV pinged it at about five and a half seconds, and the GR Sport feels at least a couple tenths quicker. Top speed in EV-only operation is more than 80 mph.

Toyota says it wanted the GR Sport to be "confident and natural," and the four key areas of improvement were cornering stance, driver feedback, traceability and turn-in. After driving it back-to-back with the standard RAV4 PHEV, it is noticeably better in all of those aspects. The suspension is firmer without being any more uncomfortable, body roll is nearly eliminated, and it's more eager to dive into corners. Those summer tires are quite grippy, and the all-wheel-drive system does a good job of distributing torque between the axles, reacting quickly to driver inputs. Sport mode makes more of a difference here than in the other RAV4s in how it tightens up the handling and enhances powertrain responsiveness, and the steering definitely becomes weightier and more communicative. It's nothing like the kind of feel or feedback you get out of, say, a GR Corolla, but the GR Sport's steering is direct and it's easy to make small corrections.

Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

The GR Sport has a simulated shift mode for the electronic CVT, complete with paddle shifters, and while clicking through the "gears" doesn't improve the experience to me, "downshifting" is a way to emulate strong regenerative braking, though the noise from the engine isn't always pleasant. Toyota fit the new RAV4 with its first electronically controlled brake system, which mixes friction braking with regenerative braking to recover as much energy as possible while retaining good pedal feel (and the pedals themselves are nice aluminum sport units).

On twisty roads surrounding the Saguaro Lake area the GR Sport has me grinning in a way that compact SUVs rarely ever do. The fact that I'm in a bright red Toyota crossover with a big spoiler is definitely part of the reason for the smiles, but this really is an enjoyable car to hoon even when you aren't taking full advantage of its silly amount of power. It helps that it's damn efficient, too. In addition to that long EV-only range, Toyota estimates the GR Sport will get 41 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined, better than all of its competitors even despite the summer tires. It's a very reasonable, logical purchase, then.