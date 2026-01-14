UAW Stands By Man Flipped Off By Trump: 'Workers Should Never Be Subjected To Vulgar Language'

During a visit to a Ford F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday President Trump got into a spirited exchange of ideas on the factory floor with the kind of guy Trump probably thinks of as his people; just an average joe, a blue collar guy making a living with his hands. After this middle America worker shouted at the president that he was a "pedophile protector," Trump used his world renown wit to flip the guy off and mouth something that looked an awful lot like "f*** you."

The usual things happened afterwards. The White House painted the worker, later identified as T.J. Sabula, as "A lunatic ... wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response." Sorry, White House, the only one dealing in expletives was the so-called "Leader of the Free World."

Ford suspended Sabula without pay, and the GoFundMes kicked off. However, Sabula has more protection than just kind-hearted souls shelling out bucks to keep him afloat, one that is offered to a vanishing number of American workers: Sabula has the United Auto Workers union in his corner. The UAW posted this notice on its website:

The autoworker at the Dearborn Truck Plant is a proud member of a strong and fighting union —the UAW. He believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job. The UAW will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member. Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone—including the President of the United States.

The UAW has not always been so willing to speak out against Trump's policies, so this comes as something of a shock. UAW president Shawn Fain is a fan of automotive tariffs, for instance, though he supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 election. But this is what the UAW is supposed to do: Protect the rights of workers.