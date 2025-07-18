Porsche's Rough Year Means It Needs To Find Ways To Save Money

In an internal memo sent to employees, Porsche says it is bracing for further cost-cutting as the company struggles with declining sales in China and a tariff nightmare in the U.S. The German automaker will start working toward additional reductions in the second half of 2025, according to a memo from CEO Oliver Blume. Management is trying to follow through on its promise to find more savings after cutting around 1,900 jobs in Germany earlier this year.

Lower-than-expected demand for electric vehicles and weak-at-best sales in China are really doing a number on Porsche. It's a deeply competitive market, and for the time being, it seems buyers there prefer to go with homegrown options rather than imports. Things are also a mess in the U.S. It's Porsche's single-biggest market, and it relies solely on imports. You know what's hurting imported cars right now? That's right: it's President Trump and his ill-advised tariffs. From Bloomberg:

"Our business model, which has served us well for many decades, no longer works in its current form," Blume said in the memo. [...] "All of this is hitting us hard — harder than many other car manufacturers," Blume said. Porsche earlier this month warned of a tough road ahead for sales this year, after a slowdown in the US and its persistent weakness in China. [...] The 911 maker is following parent Volkswagen's lead in trying to whittle down its production costs in Germany, where labor and energy are expensive. Volkswagen clinched its own deal with unions late last year to slash production capacity and reduce headcount by 35,000 employees over the next five years.

The additional cuts, which still need to be worked out with German labor leaders, are meant to bolster Porsche's profitability in the coming years. It is targeting an operating margin of 15% to 17% in the medium term. That's up from 8.6% in the first quarter.

Just a few days ago, we told you about how Porsche was hiking prices across the board for the second time this year. It really seems the once-incredibly strong automaker is somewhat struggling in an automotive world that is changing rapidly.