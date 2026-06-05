10 Of The Most Reliable European Cars You Can Get In The US

It's a pretty well-established trope that European cars – especially expensive ones – inevitably come with questionable reliability and eye-watering repair bills. Yet, while Consumer Reports has previously recommended skipping European brands if you want a luxury car, its own data also suggests there are at least a handful of European models that hold up far better than their reputations imply.

More surprising still, most of them are not obscure hidden gems. We're not about to reveal the secret bulletproof reliability of some Renault you've never heard of. These are the luxury SUVs and sports cars you see every day, probably assuming they are ticking financial time bombs, based purely on decades of enthusiast horror stories and collective automotive trauma around the rod bearings in an S85 V10.

This list draws on predicted reliability data from Consumer Reports, compiled from owner surveys across recent model years. We aren't going to obsess over exact scores or rankings, since sample sizing and the survey methodology warrant some grains of salt. Still, if you always wanted a European car but feared the real or imagined ownership consequences, these are the models most likely to help you sleep at night. And just remember: warranties and certified pre-owned programs exist for a reason.