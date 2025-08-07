Our Mini Is Too Small For The Baby! What Should We Buy?

Matthew just got engaged and to add even more excitement, he and his fiance' just found out they are going to have a baby. However, she drives a Mini Cooper Clubman that is not goung to be ideal for carseats and strollers. They are looking for a small crossover or wagon, that's still fun to drive but also family friendly. What car should they buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

I just got engaged and quickly found out that there's a bun in the oven. The fiance drives a 2016 Mini Clubman, which really won't translate to life with a baby and having to lug around a carriage and fit a babyseat in the backseat. The car is paid off, so a trade-in shouldn't be too painful. I drive a 2018 Camry so I'm all set for quite a while. She has always loved the zoomy-go-cart feel of the Mini, so I think a decent sized SUV with a fun amount of horsepower would help her not hate driving a larger vehicle. Our budget is $35K and we don't mind exploring used vehicles to avoid some of the painful depreciation over he first couple of years. We also live in the Boston area, so AWD or 4WD is needed for the winter weather up here. Any suggestions for a used medium sized SUV with AWD/4WD, 300+HP, decent cargo space, that won't spontaneously combust, and is under $35K?

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $35,00

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Fun, big enough for baby and gear

Doesn't want: Something too small