Next-Gen 2028 BMW X5 Teased With Five Different Powertrain Types And Yet Another New Kind Of Door Handle

This iX5 Hydrogen prototype is pretty heavily camouflaged, but there's still a lot to talk about. Overall proportions and shape are similar to the iX3 just scaled up a size, and it'll have the same wing-shaped face with triangular headlights and skinny kidney grilles. Aside from exhaust tips and probably larger lower front bumper intakes, the internal-combustion X5s should look identical to the electric and hydrogen SUVs. This prototype has very subtle flares bolted on around the wheel arches, which is probably just to further obscure the design of the fender flares, but it could mean the Hydrogen model will have a wider track than other X5s.

Where the iX3 has more traditional flush door handles that pop out when unlocked, the next X5 has something new. At the base of the B-pillar and C-pillar, right on the edge of the front and rear doors, there are these little protrusions that are kind of like the front door pull on a Ford Mustang Mach-E. But these look a bit more substantial than the Ford's, and unlike on the Mach-E where there's a round button on the pillar you press for the door to open, it seems like you'll actually pull on the BMW's thingies (that's a technical term) to open the door.