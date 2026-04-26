Mini Has Been Making Drivers Smile For 25 Years Today, And I'm So Glad

Take my friend Megan for example. She had a red R55 Mini Clubman that she named Bradley Cooper, which she bought because she thought it was cute. Over the course of several years of ownership, she ended up developing a deep love of her Mini, and a taste for fun-to-drive cars.

Unfortunately, it reached a point where paying to maintain Bradley became less logical than buying a new car. She decided she wanted a small crossover, but refused to drive something dull like the Toyota RAV4 her mother encouraged her to get, so she ended up choosing a Mazda CX-30 because it still offered the engaging driving experience she learned to love in her Mini.

That's the magic of these silly little cars — you don't need to be going triple digit speeds on a race track or even driving on a canyon road to have fun behind the wheel of a Mini. They have this enchanting way of turning a corner, where even on a totally flat 90-degree turn, you can carry a lot of speed with no added drama, no tire squeal, and no body lean. They seem to zip around curves like, well, like a go-kart. This low-speed and low-stakes driving enjoyment is a great way to show more people how fun the act of driving can be, especially in the right car.

Though the latest generation of Minis have done away with the frivolous toggle switches and toy-like physical climate controls in favor of a more stark, tech-forward approach, they all still offer a playful driving experience and cheeky touches to feel like a Mini should. Here's to another 25 years of whimsical, fun, go-kart-like motoring done only the way Mini can.