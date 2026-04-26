Mini Has Been Making Drivers Smile For 25 Years Today, And I'm So Glad
BMW created something truly remarkable when it revived the iconic Mini Cooper for the 2002 model year, injecting a healthy dose of exciting driving dynamics and genuine style into the otherwise rather sedate turn-of-the-century hatchback market. The fourth-generation Volkswagen GTI was not the chuckable, gritty, rowdy, machine that its predecessors were, and even the Honda Civic Si was a very tame-looking machine at the time. The Mini Cooper and zestier Cooper S, despite being a relatively affordable small car, was an exciting, trendy, and fun new player on the scene that was properly engaging to drive. Today marks the 25th year of new Mini production, which kicked off on April 26, 2001, and I feel so grateful to have lived the vast majority of my life in a world crawling with joyous, colorful, cheeky new Minis.
Since its reintroduction to the world, the evil geniuses at Mini have engineered and sold a small but meaningful array of playful and boldly styled vehicular offerings for the kind of people who don't take life too seriously. Sure, its cars have grown over the years, but who among us hasn't? The latest batch of redesigned Mini models may have done away with the manual transmission option for now, but they remain more driver-focused than most of their respective competitors.
Reviving a little brand with big heritage
Mini was founded in 1959 by Sir Alec Issigonis, with the goal of blending practical and affordable transportation with the novel concept of driver enjoyment. Its front-engine, front-wheel-drive layout was innovative and exceedingly efficient, and its purposeful upright shape made the interior a surprisingly spacious place to be. Its cute looks and playful demeanor earned it fans around the globe, appealing to the rich and famous as much as the average consumer.
The original Mini possessed a charming character that endeared people to it in a way that automotive icons tend to, but also in a way that promotes automotive enthusiasm. You see, normies don't value the difference between driving a fun car and a boring one. In most cases, they just want a car that will start when they twist the key and get them to their destination, but cars like the Mini can convert those normies into driving enthusiasts.
I have proof!
Take my friend Megan for example. She had a red R55 Mini Clubman that she named Bradley Cooper, which she bought because she thought it was cute. Over the course of several years of ownership, she ended up developing a deep love of her Mini, and a taste for fun-to-drive cars.
Unfortunately, it reached a point where paying to maintain Bradley became less logical than buying a new car. She decided she wanted a small crossover, but refused to drive something dull like the Toyota RAV4 her mother encouraged her to get, so she ended up choosing a Mazda CX-30 because it still offered the engaging driving experience she learned to love in her Mini.
That's the magic of these silly little cars — you don't need to be going triple digit speeds on a race track or even driving on a canyon road to have fun behind the wheel of a Mini. They have this enchanting way of turning a corner, where even on a totally flat 90-degree turn, you can carry a lot of speed with no added drama, no tire squeal, and no body lean. They seem to zip around curves like, well, like a go-kart. This low-speed and low-stakes driving enjoyment is a great way to show more people how fun the act of driving can be, especially in the right car.
Though the latest generation of Minis have done away with the frivolous toggle switches and toy-like physical climate controls in favor of a more stark, tech-forward approach, they all still offer a playful driving experience and cheeky touches to feel like a Mini should. Here's to another 25 years of whimsical, fun, go-kart-like motoring done only the way Mini can.