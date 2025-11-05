Why Consumer Reports Recommends Skipping European Brands If You Want A Luxury Car

Consumer Reports (CR) says folks may be better off avoiding European brands if they want a luxury car, since the Euro names tend to have the highest repair and maintenance costs. But just to avoid any confusion, CR does recommend a number of European luxury cars on its own, including choices from Audi, BMW, and Porsche. For instance, the 2025 BMW X5 is the No. 1 ranked luxury midsize SUV in the country. And the Audi Q7, which just wants to be liked, checked in third place out of the 13 ranked luxury three-row SUVs. Moreover, CR's top five luxury brands overall were BMW, Lexus, Porsche, Audi, and Infiniti, in that order.

Yet as mentioned, there's no getting around those post-purchase costs. And Asian brands aren't always better, which is why Steven Elek, who oversees auto data analytics for Consumer Reports, offers this strategy: "If you are considering a luxury model, it may be wise to purchase one from a domestic brand that may have lower maintenance and repair costs. For example, over 10 years, Mercedes-Benz models are more than double the cost to maintain and repair as those from Lincoln."

In a related factoid, not a single Mercedes-Benz vehicle is recommended at all by Consumer Reports. Yet Mercedes-Benz isn't at the very bottom of CR's list for maintenance and repair expenses — that spot belongs to Land Rover, though it remains European more by tradition than ownership.