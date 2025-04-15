Buying A Certified Pre-Owned Car Can Save You Money Up Front And In The Long Run

New cars are getting more expensive, and it feels like everything else in life is following suit thanks to Trump's impending tariff nightmare. Cars are cool, but they're also depreciating assets that require lots of money to fuel, maintain, and repair. Used cars are cheaper than brand new ones, but most used cars lack the perks of buying a brand-new car, like warranties or maintenance plans. If you're in the market to buy a car on a budget, but you're wary of the potential for expensive repairs, then buying a certified pre-owned car might be the right choice for you.

Many car dealers will try to swindle you out of as much money as possible, so arm yourself with knowledge before encountering a smooth-talking salesperson. If you're looking for a CPO car, be sure to seek factory-certified cars, not dealer-certified ones. In order for used cars to qualify as factory-certified CPO vehicles, they must meet certain quality criteria set by the vehicle's manufacturer that usually includes things like mileage and vehicle age.

One primary benefit of CPO vehicles is their extended warranties that are backed by the manufacturer, so your new-to-you vehicle should have access to warranty coverage regardless of where you service it. Dealers can claim that any used car is dealer-certified, and though some dealers may offer extended warranties on dealer-certified vehicles, they may limit where you can have your vehicle serviced under the warranty. Here are some things to consider when buying a CPO vehicle.