These 5 Inline-6 Engines Might Not Roar Like V8s, But They Make More Power

Opinions will no doubt vary over the synthesized V8 sounds in the new Mercedes-AMG GT, but there's nothing quite like the inimitable roar of the real thing. The V8's power output, though? Now, that has been a lot easier to replace ever since the advent of turbocharged inline-sixes, such as those from BMW, Ford, Stellantis, and TVR. In fact, there are even four-cylinder engines that can out-muscle V8s nowadays, but that's another story.

Now, we do have to set out some ground rules before we get into the details. First off, we're only talking about factory inline-six engines featured in production cars. So tuning the iconic Toyota 2JZ-GTE to make 1,000 hp doesn't really count. We're also going to steer clear of all the V8s with surprisingly low horsepower for this comparison. After all, plenty of six-cylinder engines can now harness more power than a V8 like the 1975 5.7-liter L48, which was limited to 165 ponies in some of the laziest malaise-era Corvettes. That's why, we've made sure all the inline-sixes below pack more horsepower than a proper modern V8: The 5.7-liter Hemi, recently revived in the 2026 RAM 1500, which sets our output floor at a respectable 395 hp.