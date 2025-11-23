These 4-Cylinder Engines Make Power You'd Expect From A V8

While electric and hybrid power trains are leading in the performance race, when it comes to pure internal combustion engines, you'd think the only way to achieve horsepower heaven would be to get a stonking V8. But what if there was a cheaper way?

Despite having their own advantages and disadvantages, inline four-cylinder engines have come a long way, going from being efficient commuter motors to performance champions. These inline-fours push internal combustion technology and innovation to extremes, mostly without the crutch of electrification. We aren't talking about big displacement engines, either. Many stock four-cylinders that can match or even beat V8s sit on the 2.0-liter threshold. Maybe we really only need one two-liter inline four-cylinder turbo engine standardized across all auto companies. Rather than being designed as race engines, they're made for production cars, so there has to be some modicum of reliability, too.

Some of the strongest four-cylinders came in attainable vehicles such as the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, the Mitsubishi Evo series, and the Volvo S60 Polestar. Let's join the hunt for some V8 killers.