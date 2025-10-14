Who Invented The Inline 6 Engine? (It Wasn't BMW)

Silky smooth and impressively powerful, inline-six engines, with all cylinders in a single row, are praised by drivers for their sophisticated performance and distinctive engine note. As a result, they've been the powerplant of choice for rides like the Jaguar E-Type, key generations of Japan's Nissan Skyline GT-R, the A80 Toyota Supra, the XJ Jeep Cherokee, and, of course, multiple BMWs, starting with the M1.

In fact, the German brand has developed a long-standing and legendary reputation for its I6 motors. Just ask Jalopnik's Amber DaSilva, who picked BMW's B58 mill as the best six-cylinder engine in the industry. However, BMW didn't invent the inline-six engine — the Dutch company Spyker introduced what's considered the first automobile with an I6 engine in 1903, although it was a unique mill used in a specific race car. That's why some gearheads give precedence to Napier, which, in 1904, debuted the first car with a mass-produced inline-six.

BMW didn't produce its first inline-six engine until 1917, the year it was founded, and it wasn't meant for a car, but rather an airplane. Its first I6, a massive 19-liter, naturally aspirated engine — the IIIA Flugmotor — provided 226 horsepower worth of motivation to the Fokker D VII fighter plane. That's the real clue to the company's I6 story, as it was able to eventually translate its wartime engine expertise into on-the-road success with the 1933 BMW 303, the first car from the automaker with a six-cylinder.