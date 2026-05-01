Stellantis Is Profitable Again Because There Really Is No Replacement For Displacement

After moving away from EVs and plug-ins to a more internally combusted approach, Stellantis is making money again. The auto conglomerate formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted its Q1 2026 financials on Thursday with the subtitle "Return to Profitability" and a net profit of $444 million (€377 million), the first reported net profit for the company since the first half of 2024.

Comparing year-over-year, the first quarter of 2026 saw global revenue and North American sales both go up by 6% over the same period in 2025, something the company attributes most heavily to increased Ram sales.

The report's NA-specific blurb goes on to read, "Jeep also drove improvement with the all-new Jeep® Cherokee, refreshed Jeep® Grand Cherokee, Jeep® Grand Wagoneer and new Dodge Charger SIXPACK now available in dealer showrooms across the U.S., offering customers greater freedom of choice in the region's largest market," emphasis mine.