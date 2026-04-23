Morgan Supersport 400 Is The Company's Most Powerful Vintage-Look Roadster Yet

Do you love the look of the Morgan Plus Four, but wish those unique looks were backed up with a more powerful drivetrain? Well the mad geniuses over at Morgan have your number, because they've loaded their fastest four-wheeler up with nearly 400 horsepower. That ought to be enough to make the new Supersport 400 drive as good as it looks.

The Supersport 400 may look mostly like the Plus Four we get here in the States, but it's actually a new version of the Supersport model that was first revealed last year and doesn't make it to this side of the pond. That car, a replacement for the Plus Six model, inherits the bonded aluminum structure the company debuted with the Aero 8. Purists need not fear, though — that bonded aluminum is still wrapped around an ash wood frame. 396 horsepower in a car with core structural components made of wood, what could possibly go wrong?