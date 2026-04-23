Morgan Supersport 400 Is The Company's Most Powerful Vintage-Look Roadster Yet
Do you love the look of the Morgan Plus Four, but wish those unique looks were backed up with a more powerful drivetrain? Well the mad geniuses over at Morgan have your number, because they've loaded their fastest four-wheeler up with nearly 400 horsepower. That ought to be enough to make the new Supersport 400 drive as good as it looks.
The Supersport 400 may look mostly like the Plus Four we get here in the States, but it's actually a new version of the Supersport model that was first revealed last year and doesn't make it to this side of the pond. That car, a replacement for the Plus Six model, inherits the bonded aluminum structure the company debuted with the Aero 8. Purists need not fear, though — that bonded aluminum is still wrapped around an ash wood frame. 396 horsepower in a car with core structural components made of wood, what could possibly go wrong?
More than just a character play
Very little, if the rest of Morgan's engineering is any demonstration of the company's capabilities. The Supersport 400 (named for its 402 brake horsepower, a figure it doesn't quite reach in American units) once again borrows its drivetrain from BMW, using the same variant of the B58 you'd find in an M340i or Supra — though seemingly with a tune, boosting output to 396 horsepower and 369 pound-feet, up from the 330 hp and 369 lb-ft in the regular Supersport. That engine also appears to power the 434-hp Supra Final Edition, so there's likely more performance on tap for those looking to tune their Morgans. Surely that's a healthy market, right?
That engine is bolted to a BMW-sourced ZF 8-speed automatic with the same gear ratios as the M340i, which sends torque to the rear wheels through an open differential (though a limited-slip is available as an option). Those wheels are 19-inch five-spokes designed to be lighter than the standard Supersport's, clad in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 rubber.
A nice place to sit
Inside, the Supersport 400 looks much like its other four-wheeled siblings — just a bit elevated. The white-on-black gauges are a nice touch for the center-mount layout, since they're a bit less obnoxious than traditional white-on-black fare. The entire interior is awash in the combination of leather and Alcantara that defines a sport-luxury car in 2026, though Morgan is also very eager to brag about its aluminum automatic shifter.
The Supersport 400 starts at just over $152,000, though there's no word on U.S. availability for the model — without a base Supersport here, and given Morgan's existing troubles with emissions and tariffs, I wouldn't hold your breath. If you really need one, you probably have a second or third or sixth home in the UK anyway. Just pick one up over there when the company starts building them in May. Get the Horizon Blue shade, it's already the best color on those retro lines.