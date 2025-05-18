These Cars Weren't BMWs, But They Still Had BMW's Inline-6

The mighty inline-6 (also known as a straight-six or I6) was once a common sight, powering any number of models from around the world. In the last few decades, however, the V6 has more or less replaced it, since it takes up less space. For that matter, turbocharged engines with fewer cylinders altogether really seem to be the direction the industry is moving in. In the long run, with the electrification of the industry, there may not be that many engines at all soon enough.

But BMW never lost faith. A believer in the inline-6 since the 1930s, the Bavarian juggernaut still makes the layout today. The current B58 model, a turbocharged inline-6, is a remarkably versatile piece of machinery, powering everything from the performance-minded M340i hot sedan to the comfort-oriented X7 SUV.

BMW inline-6s have a fantastic blend of fuel efficiency, reliability, and good old-fashioned horsepower. They're so good that, over the years, a number of other makes have chosen to use it in their models. From Japanese superstars to small Italian badges you've never heard of, from track hounds to tough off-roaders, here are cars that had a BMW I6 engine without the BMW badge on the hood.