The Australian Ford Engine You Can Finally Buy In America

It turns out that GM's CEO isn't the only member of the Barra family that's made a mark on the auto world. While Mary Barra has been leading General Motors since 2014, the Barra engine family — named for the Asian sea bass, the barramundi — led the way for Ford performance from 2002 to 2016. Never heard of that Barra? It's from Ford of Australia, which designed the engine for its home market and didn't let it go. Consider it another Down Under driving advantage like getting to keep Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in their Cadillac EVs.

There were actually three motors made with the Barra moniker. There was a 5.4-liter V8 that produced 295 horsepower for the Ford Falcon, and an inline-six that ran on liquefied petroleum gas, but the most famous mill was its 4.0-liter I6. Originally launched as a naturally aspirated engine for the Falcon and the Ford Territory SUV, this unit took to the streets with a respectable 244 horses. In its final, turbocharged form, the Barra I6 boasted 436 horsepower for the FG-X Falcon XR6 Sprint.

Of course, those numbers all refer to factory engines. The Barra I6 really showed its stuff when Australian tuners got their hands — and wrenches — on it.