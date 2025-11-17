11 Huge Engines With Surprisingly Low Horsepower

The 1970s progressive rock band Rush has got to be one of the most impressive musical groups of all time. Why? Not only did they influence an entire genre, but they did it using only three band members. Each one worked overtime, playing multiple instruments and extracting the absolute maximum out of their sound.

We'd argue that this same convoluted labyrinth of an analogy can be applied to some of the best internal combustion engines of all time. Take the Honda FC20, for example. Widely considered among the greatest four-cylinder engines in automotive history, it had just 2.0 liters of displacement, but delivered 240 naturally aspirated horsepower, equating to an incredible 120 horsepower per liter at the time of its debut.

Or maybe the Ferrari 458 Italia, which made 562 horsepower from its god-like 9,000 rpm naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8, coming out to nearly 125 horsepower per liter. Like Rush, these engines were all hands on deck, stretching their bandwidth to the very last atom, and achieved monumental outcomes despite their lack of size. But this isn't about those masterpieces. Instead, we'd like you to imagine the polar opposite side of that spectrum.