High Prices Have Americans Reconsidering Their Refusal To Buy EVs

Electric vehicles don't run on gasoline, which makes them very bad if you're a gas company or a politician in the pocket of oil and gas lobbyists. Most Americans, however, are not oil execs or Republican politicians, and turns out, when you make everything else super expensive, many of us are more than willing to abandon the internal combustion engine in favor of saving money. As the Financial Times reports, recent jumps in gas prices have led to a big boost in used EV sales.

In the first quarter of 2026, used EV sales jumped 17% compared to the previous quarter and increased 12% year-over-year. Those increases stand in stark contrast to new EVs, which have seen U.S. sales fall 28% on the year. Of course, much of the drop in new EV sales can be attributed to Republicans killing the federal EV tax credit, but that doesn't necessarily explain the jump in used EV sales. According to the Financial Times, rising gas prices are pushing more buyers to consider giving up on gas altogether, but the real key has been their low resale value compared to internal combustion cars.

Buyers looking to save money might be willing to pay a small premium to get a car that costs significantly less to fill up, but if it's too high, why bother switching from what you know? Over the last year, the average price of a used EV has fallen 8.5%. And while we were previously looking at a typical price difference of $4,923 between the average used EV and the average used ICE car, that difference has now fallen to only $1,334. Meanwhile, by the end of the year, Experian says it expects used EVs to increase from 7.7% of all off-lease vehicles in the U.S. to 15%. That could spell massive losses for car companies who own those leases, but it could mean savings for car shoppers willing to make the leap into electrons.