'There's A Bubble': Car Payments Are Hitting Record Highs

This is all before you throw in the fact that the proportion of all used trade-ins carrying negative equity (that's when the car is worth less money than what's owed on it) has grown to an all-time high at about one-third. Negative equity is often "solved" by rolling the outstanding debt into the new loan, making for an even higher payment.

In the cinematic retelling of what happened to the car market post-2020, this is the point where Steve Carell gets on the phone and bluntly tells his associate, "Hey, there's a bubble."

At the end of the day, though, this is a car website not a financial blog, and if spending a grand or so every month for a 2026 model year Whatever XLE Turbo fulfills you emotionally and doesn't hurt anybody else, then more power to you—good credit is temporary, new car smell is forever. But we're also not going to sit here and pretend this will all last without anybody getting burned.

Stay well, drive safe, spend reasonably. Or don't, I'm not your dad.