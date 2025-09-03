2026 Ram 1500 Doesn't Miss A Beat With The Re-Introduction Of The Hemi

The Hurricane engine is great if you need an orderly truck for commuting with a side of off-roading and hauling. It's great if you value efficiency. That roar of the Hemi is energy wasted on noise rather than propulsion, after all, and the quickness from a full stop isn't exactly gas-friendly, but for the Hemi fans, efficiency isn't even part of the equation. It's all about the feelings, the pounding in your chest when you see the one you love.

You can now get the Hemi engine in the Tradesman, Express, Warlock, Big Horn, Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Longhorn and Limited trim levels of the 2026 Ram 1500 and 2500. I mostly drove the Big Horn 4X4 variant in a new shade of grayish green called Canyon Lake. The Big Horn is also what Ram provided for journalists on the autocross track. I wouldn't call the 1500 nimble in the curves, but I went from 80 mph in the straight and into the round bits with just a bit of squeal from the tires. You should not drive your 1500 like this (at least, not on public roads), but it's fun to know it can be driven like this.

When it comes to doing the work of a truck, rather than just having fun and sounding badass, it depends heavily on your trim level. All the trims have adequate towing ratings, but your best bang for your buck is the bottom-of-the-line-up Ram 1500 Tradesman Hemi, which hauls a completely adequate 11,320 pounds with a 1,650-pound payload. The Big Horn technically gets a little more at 11,440 pounds, but now we are just splitting hairs. You can still do a lot of work and haul a lot of toys with the more modest truck while get your growly exhaust notes needs met.

Does this mark my first step on a long and winding road of becoming a truck girl? Hell no, but I'm definitely going to try and score another week with a Ram once the Hemis hit the press fleet. Near the end of the day with Ram we went crawling around the off-roading area of the Proving ground in the pouring rain. Once that level of fun gets in your system, it is hard to let go. Returning the Hemi to the more affordable and popular trucks in the line up will hopefully give Ram the boost it needs to rise from the crater its found itself in. After all, what good is a romance without a happy ending?