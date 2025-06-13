2025 Ford F-150 Lobo Has Aggressive Looks And Lower Rear Suspension, But No Extra Power From Its 5.0-Liter V8

Hot on the heels of the badass Maverick Lobo compact street truck, Ford announced the new 2025 F-150 Lobo street truck on Thursday night. Unfortunately, like the Maverick Lobo, the F-150 Lobo doesn't gain any additional power over other F-150s, but seeing as there appears to be a ceasefire in the war against the V8, at least the full-size Lobo does have Ford's 5.0-liter V8 under its hood.

Opting for the Lobo package will add $4,695 to the price of an STX trim F-150, so the cheapest 2025 F-150 Lobo you can buy starts at $59,995, including $2,195 for destination and delivery. Considering the equipment included in that price, most of which are extra-cost options on STX trim F-150s, it's not a bad deal so long as dealers don't mark up prices.

All F-150 Lobos will have the SuperCrew cab with four full doors and a 5.5-foot bed, and the package includes a two-speed automatic 4-wheel-drive system, rear suspension that's two inches lower than standard, a new dual exhaust, and that naturally aspirated V8 that produces 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Outside, the Lobo gains a 10-piece body kit, reworked upper and lower grilles, a unique front light bar, a vented cowl hood, and 22-inch wheels. F-150 Lobos will be available in five paint colors: Agate Black Metallic, Atlas Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray, Oxford White, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.