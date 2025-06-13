2025 Ford F-150 Lobo Has Aggressive Looks And Lower Rear Suspension, But No Extra Power From Its 5.0-Liter V8
Hot on the heels of the badass Maverick Lobo compact street truck, Ford announced the new 2025 F-150 Lobo street truck on Thursday night. Unfortunately, like the Maverick Lobo, the F-150 Lobo doesn't gain any additional power over other F-150s, but seeing as there appears to be a ceasefire in the war against the V8, at least the full-size Lobo does have Ford's 5.0-liter V8 under its hood.
Opting for the Lobo package will add $4,695 to the price of an STX trim F-150, so the cheapest 2025 F-150 Lobo you can buy starts at $59,995, including $2,195 for destination and delivery. Considering the equipment included in that price, most of which are extra-cost options on STX trim F-150s, it's not a bad deal so long as dealers don't mark up prices.
All F-150 Lobos will have the SuperCrew cab with four full doors and a 5.5-foot bed, and the package includes a two-speed automatic 4-wheel-drive system, rear suspension that's two inches lower than standard, a new dual exhaust, and that naturally aspirated V8 that produces 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Outside, the Lobo gains a 10-piece body kit, reworked upper and lower grilles, a unique front light bar, a vented cowl hood, and 22-inch wheels. F-150 Lobos will be available in five paint colors: Agate Black Metallic, Atlas Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray, Oxford White, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.
Ford admits the Lobo package is just the start
While I'm glad Ford is officially acknowledging the cultural significance of customized street trucks in offering a Lobo package with a factory warranty, I can't help but feel that this effort is a bit half-hearted. When parked next to the rad-looking Maverick Lobo, the F-150 Lobo just doesn't look much like a street truck to me. I envisioned a slammed F-150 with extra power and a more throwback look, but instead we get no additional power, a lowered suspension only at the rear, big wheels and a body kit. I get that it's not likely to be a big cash cow for Ford so it doesn't justify massive investment, but I still wish Ford went further to turn it into a proper badass street truck. Do you agree or am I being greedy? Who knows, maybe there's something more extreme in the works.
The company does envisage the Lobo as being a great starting point for owners who want to customize their trucks, though. Ford says, "We integrated significant, often costly modifications and handled the updates typically challenging for owners, delivering a complete foundation straight off the line. While Lobo is ready for the road just as it is, we know some will take this great foundation for future personalization." If you're looking to get your hands on an F-150 Lobo, Ford says it will be available for purchase in the fall of this year.