Every Ram Truck Trim, Explained

They say everyone likes having choices. Well, you get a ton of them with the Ram lineup of pickup trucks in the form of trims. The 1500 has no fewer than 10 trims, while the 2500 has nine, and the 3500 has five. Frankly, we think Ram could simplify their trim lineup a bit, unless their goal is to confuse us. In that case, their evil plan is working.

For the 1500, the trim lineup offers various combinations of cab design, truck bed size, and drivetrains. But you'll also see the engines change as you move up the trim tiers, starting with the 3.6-liter V6 24V VVT eTorque, and then progressing to the 3.0-liter I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo and the 3.0-liter I6 Hurricane HO Twin Turbo. The 1500 trims come with either the 8-Speed automatic 850RE or 8-speed automatic 8HP75 transmission. Each of the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 trims come standard with the 6.4-liter V8 HEMI HD engine and 8-Speed Automatic 8HP75-LCV transmission. You'll need to opt for the 2500 or 3500 if you want an 8-foot bed, which is offered only on the Tradesman and Big Horn for either model. All other heavy-duty trims come in Crew Cab/6-foot, 4-inch box combinations.

The trim lineup for the 1500 is: Tradesman, Express, Warlock, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, RHO, Limited, Limited Longhorn, and Tungsten. The 2500 actually adds a couple of trims to its lineup with the 2026 model year, the Warlock and the Black Express. It also includes the Power Wagon, which isn't offered for the 1500 or 3500. It skips the Express and RHO. The 3500 has only the Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Limited, and Limited Longhorn.