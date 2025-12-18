These Are The Best-Selling Cars In Every State

We can tell you what the best-selling cars of 2025 are so far, but the final numbers for the year won't be in until a few months into 2026. We have the numbers for the best-selling vehicles of 2024, though, and that list doesn't hold too many surprises: American car buyers went all-in on pickups and SUVs. You have to get all the way down to number eight, the Toyota Camry, before you see an old-fashioned sedan on the list.

While nothing was shocking on the overall list of best-sellers nationwide, drilling down into the list of sales champs in each state is a little bit more eye-opening. You might not be surprised to learn — mild spoiler alert — that the best-selling ride in Texas was the Ford F-150. They like their vehicles as big as their ranches. But we can almost guarantee you that the champion of new car lots in Alabama isn't what you'd expect.

We found a couple of lists of state-by-state best-sellers, one from Motor Trend and one from Road & Track via Yahoo! Finance. The lists are very similar, with a few diversions. Since the Motor Trend list is slightly newer and may have last-minute updates to the data, wherever there is a disagreement between the lists, we went with Motor Trend.