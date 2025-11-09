This Is How Much An Average New Car Cost In 2000 Vs. 2025

The year 2000 was 25 years ago. If that sounds surprising because you keep referencing 2000 as "a few years back," stop holding your phone at arm's length and just buy some reading glasses already. Also, you're going to want to sit down. Not because your back probably hurts, but because this news will hurt more: Kelley Blue Book says the average new-car price is $50,080, the first time it's ever exceeded $50,000.

In 2000, the average new-car price was an estimated $20,356, according to a February 2001 study by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. And before you think inflation accounts for the cost difference, adjusting that 2000 amount into today's dollars gets us $38,395. Where's the extra 12 grand going? The 2025 cars don't come with suitcases of cash in the trunk.

One detail that may have pushed current average prices higher is that the $7,500 EV tax credit disappeared on September 30. Of course, electric vehicle sales exploded right beforehand. The average sale price of an EV in September was over $58,000, and they comprised 11.6% of vehicle sales. So like that kid in your class who always got "A++" on tests, they pulled up the average.

The EV boost is just a single factor, though, and recent. From 2000 to 2025, vehicles have gotten larger, people are buying larger vehicles, and cars have tons more features. While a Consumer Reports study says safety and efficiency regulations didn't drive up car purchase prices between 2003 and 2021, it also wrote that large SUVs "showed a statistically significant increase in price," and midsized cars "showed a statistically significant decrease in price." Well, isn't it just lovely that sedans are going extinct, then.