2025 Subaru Crosstrek Premium Is The Subcompact Crossover I Would Buy With A $30,000 Budget

The Crosstrek is great to drive around town, and still good on the highway. On the mean streets of Los Angeles, the Crosstrek's generous 8.7 inches of ground clearance is more than most of its competitors, and it rides better than it has a right to at this price. I never have to worry about bottoming out through dips or scraping the chin on parking blocks, and the 225/60 tires and 17-inch wheels leave enough sidewall that I can remain unconcerned about popping a tire should I hit a nasty pothole or two. Its compact exterior dimensions and good visibility make tight maneuvers easy, too.

Get onto the freeway in the Crosstrek and I'm met by a lot of wind noise rushing around, which I could forgive if it wasn't for the poor quality of the sound system. If, like me, you tend to crank up the stereo volume to drown out wind and road noise on the highway, you'll quickly find the sonic limits of the Crosstrek Premium's six speakers and run into some nasty distortion, especially in bass-heavy songs. If a quiet car is your priority, then I recommend looking elsewhere.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The Crosstrek's 2.5-liter boxer engine has adequate power for all situations, and its handling characteristics are equally sufficient. The squishy suspension that provides such a cushy ride around town lends itself to some sloppy body control when pushed a little too hard on a winding road, but this is a $30,000 SUV after all. It sticks to the road just fine, but it doesn't feel particularly eager to hustle through turns, which is par for the course of this vehicle category — save for the sportier Mazda CX-30. And it's EPA rated for 27 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway and 29 mpg combined, so it's pretty efficient for this class of AWD subcompact.

Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver-assistance features is one of the best in the business at actually preventing crashes, as shown by extensivetesting done by AAA. Yes, it can generate a lot of annoying bongs and beeps, but I appreciate the safety benefit, if not for me then for the swaths of drivers who are way too comfortable checking their phone while driving. The system includes adaptive cruise control that is great at keeping me a safe distance away from the car ahead, but I find the lane centering function to be less successful at its mission of actually keeping the Crosstrek in the center of the lane.