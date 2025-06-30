2026 Honda CR-V's TrailSport Hybrid Trim Adds Minimal Off-Road Chops, But It Remains The On-Road Champ

The Honda CR-V might not be the most exciting car on the market, but it is one of the most important for American car buyers, and Honda made some slight updates to its most popular model for 2026. And by slight updates, I mean they are hardly perceptible, even to me, someone who can identify car makes and models strictly by their headlight signatures in the rearview mirror. The biggest change to the CR-V comes in the form of Honda's first TrailSport model with a hybrid powertrain, the CR-V TrailSport Hybrid.

The sixth-generation CR-V was already one of the nicer looking vehicles on sale today, so Honda didn't mess with a good thing when giving it a mid-cycle facelift. The same can be said for the interior and the driving experience — the updated 2026 CR-V remains one of the most refined, composed, spacious, and user-friendly options in the compact crossover segment.

Full disclosure: Honda wanted me to drive the 2026 CR-V TrailSport Hybrid so badly that it put me up in a lovely resort in sunny Carlsbad, California, and kept me fed and entertained for a few days. I also got to ride a Motocompacto, which was such a giggle, but none of this treatment influences my evaluation of the CR-V. It's just a great vehicle.