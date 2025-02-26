2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Trail Boss Is A Nifty Appearance Package For People Who Definitely Aren't Compensating For Anything

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Trail Boss does a lot of things better than a tall, 20-foot-long, nearly-8,000-pound heavy duty pickup truck ought to, like offering impressive comfort with an empty bed, plenty ways for short people to access the bed and cabin, and an available suite of valuable safety features. Having said that, as a single person who lives in a very congested part of Los Angeles and has nothing to tow or haul, it's obviously too much vehicle for me.

I'd argue, though, that it's more vehicle than most people will ever need, including its typical buyer. While the Trail Boss package may add Z71 suspension, all-terrain tires, hill-descent control and skid plates, the Silverado HD ZR2 is the true off-roader of the lineup. The Trail Boss has what's likely to matter most to HD truck buyers: tough looks. If you're searching for something to offset your fragile masculinity and you want to impress other self-proclaimed alphas without breaking the bank, then I present to you the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Trail Boss.

Full Disclosure: Chevrolet gave me this Silverado HD for a week, and I used it to help my boyfriend move, and to visit my mom and their girlfriend. The loan unfortunately coincided with the eruption of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, and I was forced to evacuate my home and abandon the Silverado in an evacuation zone. Thankfully firefighters extinguished the blaze that put my home at risk and the Silverado was spared.