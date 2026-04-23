A Fleeing Suspect Totals A Woman's Car, And Her Insurance Company's Not Covering The Damage

The prime suspect for fault in this crash would be Williams, who allegedly stole the car he was driving while fleeing police on foot. This is the least of his worries right now, as he is also charged with attempted robbery, attempted murder for allegedly shooting the store clerk, firing shots at police, two counts of attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, as he was on parole. Scaglione could certainly go after Williams for compensation for her totaled car, but may not get very far.

"At this point, I feel like it's a lost cause, because if the gentleman's taking over a 7-Eleven, he probably doesn't have enough food for himself, let alone good insurance," Scaglione told WGRZ.

While pointless police chases are deadly, Williams was not being pursued at the time of the crash. He'd outrun the officers chasing him on foot, and other officers had not taken over yet. Besides, while many pursuits are not worth the additional danger to public safety they create, even New York's proposed ban on most pursuits makes an exception "where a driver's conduct threatens immediate, severe bodily harm or death to themselves, bystanders, or officers," which seems to be the case here. All this leaves Scaglione with no recourse and a wrecked car.

If I don't laugh, I might cry. But, you know, it's just, I learned now that I won't be parking on the street. I'll find a way to park in the back more, and I won't be putting myself at risk. And probably when I get a different insurance, I'll read the fine print and make sure I have proper coverage.

A situation like hers is a one in a million chance, but that still doesn't mean it can't happen. It's no wonder she's looking for new insurance.