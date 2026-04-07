Pointless Police Chases Kill 10 People In A Single Week In The U.S.

The thrilling spectacle of police chases is difficult to match in movies and video games. However, in real life, pursuits are only a mechanism for pointless deaths and arrests that could be accomplished by safer means. At least ten people were killed in police chases across the country last week. Four of those killed were neither law enforcement nor fleeing the police.

Six deaths occurred in Southern California, the spiritual home of the televised police chase. The first fatal pursuit involved a stolen U-Haul truck in San Clemente, according to the Associated Press. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle last week Monday. The suspect fled, and the deputies pursued the vehicle. The U-Haul truck collided with a Mazda SUV just a half-mile into the chase. The crash killed the SUV's driver, 53-year-old Maria Ramirezahmad. Three other women inside the Mazda were hospitalized in critical condition.