These Are Your Worst Car Insurance Stories

Last month, my wife got side-swiped in her 2018 Mazda3 by a 4WD Landcruiser. He was changing lanes from the right-hand lane and simply didn't see her in his lifted truck.

Anyway, we reported it to our insurer (RAC in Western Australia) and they took all our details etc. and said from our story he's at fault and that our excess won't be payable as a result. He then tried to claim that my wife was also changing lanes and that it's a 50/50 fault. Luckily my wife took a photo of the position that the cars ended up in even before she got out of the car and then took a bunch more so that shot his story down straight away.

RAC still sent us a 10-page &*$#% NON-WRITABLE .PDF file to fill in. I had to open it in MS Word to be able to fill it in because not everyone has a printer/scanner. It took me over an %$#$@% hour because of course Word mucked up all the formatting. When I returned it by email, I added a very cross comment about this...

Biggest hassle overall was that car repairers here are still picking up the backlog from all the summer crashes over Christmas/New Year so it took 3 weeks to get it booked in. Luckily, apart from a deep, long dent along the right-hand side, the car was drivable. We got it back last Friday looking as shiny new as ever. :)

Yeah ok... Not exactly overwhelmingly bad. In fact the RAC are pretty great at Insurance and I have my House & Contents Insurance with them as well. Premiums are ok-ish (could always be cheaper...) but their service is top level actually.